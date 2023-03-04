We started off this week’s show by chatting with The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler and she stresses that people who are interested in listing their home should hurry up and get it on the market ASAP. Next, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, joins to share some tips on how to fix squeaky floors. Then, real estate tax attorney David Schlueter to share a story about how he helped a loyal Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called him because their parents were being asked to contribute more money after their sale closed due to an unrealistic buyer’s request. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

