Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/28/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, Janelle Iaccino of Rose Pest Solutions, Credit expert Gary Novel, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, the Energy Doctor Ed Krembuszewski and Byron Andreas with Andreas & Sons, Inc

This week, Janelle Iaccino with Rose Pest Solutions is here to talk about why they are considered an essential service as well as get listeners ready to fight off any any and all spring pests. Kredit Guru Gary Novel is here to talk about rebuilding your credit score during a pandemic such as COVID-19. Next, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke informs listeners about kitchen remodels just in time for spring cleaning. Then the energy doctor is in the house. Ed Krembuszewski with ComEd gives listeners energy saving tips, financial assistance and raises scam awareness. To close out the show, we talk with Bryon Andreas with Robert R. Andreas & Sons, inc about how the company will do free Zoom consultations and answers all of your concrete questions. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!