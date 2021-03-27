Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/27/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston, and Silverthorne Homebuilders’ Jim Work

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

We have a jam packed show this week. We started off the conversation by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Solutions Roy Spencer. Listen in while Roy shares need to know information about spring waterproofing your home. Next, Steven A. Leahy from Opem Tax Resolution & The Law office of Steven A Leahy, PC joins the show to give us the 411 on cryptocurrencies and tax implications. Lindholm Roofing’s Project Manager Mike Huston explains what issues they are finding with stock/order delays and how they are adapting. To close out the show, Silverthorne Homebuilders‘ Jim Work told us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called to ask about the materials builders use in new home construction and how she thought most builders use the cheapest products in their homes. Jim then told her what makes Silverthorne Homes different from all the other builders. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

To learn more about what MEGAPros Home Improvement can do for you go to megapros.com or call 1-847-658-8989.