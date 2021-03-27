The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates, and Silverthorne Home Builders.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/27/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Lindholm Roofing’s Mike Huston, and Silverthorne Homebuilders’ Jim Work

Home Sweet Home Chicago

by: , , Jake Hasan

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured from L-R: Joe Hogel, Roy Spencer, Mike Huston, Jim Work, David Hochberg and Steven A. Leahy

We have a jam packed show this week. We started off the conversation by chatting with Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement Solutions Roy Spencer. Listen in while Roy shares need to know information about spring waterproofing your home. Next, Steven A. Leahy from Opem Tax Resolution & The Law office of Steven A Leahy, PC joins the show to give us the 411 on cryptocurrencies and tax implications. Lindholm Roofing’s Project Manager Mike Huston explains what issues they are finding with stock/order delays and how they are adapting. To close out the show, Silverthorne Homebuilders‘ Jim Work told us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called to ask about the materials builders use in new home construction and how she thought most builders use the cheapest products in their homes. Jim then told her what makes Silverthorne Homes different from all the other builders. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm HomeSweetHomeChicago

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

