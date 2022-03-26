We started off this week’s show by chatting with realtor Amy Kite about the impact of interest rates on a home search. Next, Justin Bartley of Next Door and Window joined the show to talk about fiberglass and vinyl replacement windows and which is better for your home. Then, BMO Harris’ Business Banking Officer Josh Hermann the differences between personal and business banking. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

