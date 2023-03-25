We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy to talk about tax filing deadlines for businesses and individuals. Next, Dave Schlueter from The Law Office of Dave Schlueter joins the show to explain why land trusts, living trusts and transfer of death filing are better ways to have someone inherit a house than trying to add them to the title. Then, Huuso Bio’s Tim Reifsteck talks about what Huuso Bio does and how they could help after the unattended death of a loved one. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

