Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/20/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services, Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing, and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

This week, Dykstra Home Services’ Rich Dykstra Sr. tells us a story about a longtime Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called him to ask about Spring cleaning and getting your heating and cooling system ready for summer. Next, Steve Suarez from RJ Graham Plumbing joins the show to talk about the proper way to use a garbage disposal and why it’s important to know what you’re putting down your drain to get items unclogged. Then, the Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford, Tracy Conn, gives us the 411 on the global chip shortage and what kind of availability they have on their new commercial inventory. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!