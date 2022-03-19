We started off this week’s show by chatting with Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer about the amazing career opportunities they have right now. Next, Tracy Conn with Joe Cotton Ford joined the show to talk about when to expect their next shipment of Broncos. Then, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy shares details on the new IRS budget. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

