Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/14/20) – Jon Hansen with Mega Pros Joe, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Credit expert Gary Novel, and roofing expert Mike Huston

Pictured L-R: Joe Hogel (MEGAPros), Roy Spencer (Perma-Seal), Mike Huston (Lindholm Roofing) and Jon Hansen

This week, Jon Hansen is in for David. To kick off the show, Roy Spencer with Perma-Seal is discussing how they helped a listener from Burr Ridge repair their pump system just in time for the Spring season and the beginning of Polylevel (concrete raising) season. Kredit Guru Gary Novel lets us know how we can go from having no credit score to having scores in the upper 600’s in 3 months. Then, Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing answers all of your questions about spring clean-up, maintenance and inspections for your roofs. Obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

