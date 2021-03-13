The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates and FixMyGarage.com.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/13/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Tom Jahnke with Builder Supply Outlet, Pete Marrero with JC Restoration, and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago David Hochberg of Team Hochberg

This week, Mr. Five miles east of the Oak Brook shopping center Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet joins the show to give listeners the 411 on their new forever exterior doors and to get your hands on them. Next, Senior Restoration Manager with J.C. Restoration Pete Marrero tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home listener who called to ask about the recent ice dams throughout the Chicagoland area and how JC informed him how to find damages and what restorations solutions there are. Baird & Warner Realtor Jill Van Riet shares some helpful tips for first time homebuyers and how to navigate the crazy waters of real estate. Jill also talks about new construction projects at Agrihood Serosun Farms – an organic farm with new homes built to suit. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

