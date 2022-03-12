Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/12/2022) – David Hochberg with realtor Amy Kite, Mr. Floor himself Igor Murokh and Mike Huston with Lindholm Roofing

We started off this week’s show by chatting with realtor Amy Kite about how to buy a new home without an offer on your current one. Next, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh joined the show to talk about bringing your wood floors back to life. Then, Lindholm Roofing’s assistant manager Mike Huston shares how he helped a listener alleviate the burden of an unexpected ice dam. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
