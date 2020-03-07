Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/07/20) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Joe, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Credit Expert Gary Novel, Flooring Expert Igor Murokh and Realtor Amy Kite

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy is here to talk about property taxes and exemptions for veterans and their spouses. Kredit Guru Gary Novel talks about the statute of limitations when it comes to credit card debt. Then Mr. Floor Igor Murokh shares some success stories from some listeners that gave him a call. Amy Kite is here to give listeners all the tips for the easiest experience when it comes to buying or selling a home. Also, Mega Pro Joe is here to answer all of your home improvement questions and he also has a joke for you!