Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/06/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, and Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter

This week, Amy Kite with the Kite Team joins the show to tell us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener named Brian who called her because he wanted to move but needed to sell his home first. Amy provided him with a couple different options working with one of her agents and they were able to ‘win’ the next home. Next, Dave Schlueter with the Law Office of David R. Schlueter joins the show to offer up helpful tips when offering up walkthroughs of your homes when you’re selling. Then, the taxman is here. IRS Tax Attorney with Opem Tax Advocates Steven A. Leahy joins the show to talk about taxes and what to expect. Don’t forget you can get your tax return done for free by going to tinyurl.com/wgnfreereturn. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!