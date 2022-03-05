Home Sweet Home Chicago (03/05/22) – David Hochberg with Access’ Frank Wasilewski, Blu Sky Restoration’s Pete Marrero, and BMO Harris’ Joshua Hermann

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Frank Wasilewski, Vice President of Sales at Access, about making home bathrooms more accessible and affordable. Next, Senior Restoration Manager at Blu Sky Restoration Restoration, Pete Marrero, joined the show to talk about the uptick in residential fires and vehicle impacts throughout Chicagoland. Then, Business Banking Officer – Vice President – at BMO Harris, Joshua Hermann, shares the newest updates on the BMO HELOC promotion and their in-person banking events on March 24th and 25th. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
