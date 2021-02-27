Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/27/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about ‘the big melt’ that is upon us. Listen in while Roy walks us through the effect it has on basements and crawl spaces and what you can do to make sure the transition to spring as dry as possible. Next, Dave Rampage from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called him inquiring about their green methods of cleaning because they had asthma and how Executive Clean had just the solution. Then, Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window gives us the 411 on what to do when you have condensation on your windows and how to prevent it. Real Estate agent Jill Van Riet with Baird & Warner joins the conversation to remind us why she’s the person to call when you need to sell your house. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!