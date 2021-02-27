The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates and FixMyGarage.com.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/27/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window and Jill Van Riet Associate with Baird & Warner

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg (host), Jeremy Hogel, Justin Bartley, Dave Rampage, and Roy Spencer

This week, Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer joins the show to talk about ‘the big melt’ that is upon us. Listen in while Roy walks us through the effect it has on basements and crawl spaces and what you can do to make sure the transition to spring as dry as possible. Next, Dave Rampage from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning tells us a story about a Home Sweet Home Chicago listener who called him inquiring about their green methods of cleaning because they had asthma and how Executive Clean had just the solution. Then, Justin Bartley from Next Door & Window gives us the 411 on what to do when you have condensation on your windows and how to prevent it. Real Estate agent Jill Van Riet with Baird & Warner joins the conversation to remind us why she’s the person to call when you need to sell your house. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

