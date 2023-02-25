We started off this week’s show by chatting with IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy to talk about how business owners can avoid tax problems and how to prepare for growth. Then, Pete Marrero with BluSky Restoration Contractors talks about the importance of calling them immediately when disaster strikes at your home. Pete also shares how to prevent winter fires. Then, BMO Harris’ Josh Hermann talks about how they can help business owners or people who want to start a business with their finances.

