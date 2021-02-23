Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/20/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn, and Candice Feir from In Home Caregivers

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

This week, Realtor Amy Kite joins the show to talk about how important it is to get a professional involved right away when selling a home so they can help properly guide you on what you should and shouldn't upgrade in a home because in most cases new sellers put the money towards the wrong place. Next, Rich Dykstra Sr. of Dykstra Home Services warns listeners about how Chicago's weather is going to be getting close to 30 below 0 in the upcoming weeks and reminds people to be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to your furnace. Then, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet informed listeners about all of the exciting new products they have in their warehouse, one of which being a new door that is clear but can be frosted over with a push of a button. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!