Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/20/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, Mr. Floor’s Igor Murokh, the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn, and Candice Feir from In Home Caregivers

This week, Attorney Steven A. Leahy from Open Tax Advocates talks about National Tax Day and why filing is important even if you don’t make any money. Next, Mr. Floor himself, Igor Murokh, explains how to fix the gaps hardwood floors. Then, Tracy Conn from Joe Cotton Ford gives listeners the 411 on how the new generator feature on the F-150 helped power homes in Texas during the recent power outages. Candice Feir from In Home Caregivers, LLC then joins the show to discuss how she has helped listeners solve their in-home health and companion care needs. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
