It is time for this year’s Vest-A-Thon! We started off this week’s special show with Paul Cline, President of the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, to talk about the Vest-a-Thon and the importance of an officer having a vest. Then throughout the show hear from Chicago Police Officers, Julius Given, Erik Moreno, and, Nathaniel Hollis recount the days their bulletproof vests saved their lives while on duty. Father Daniel Brandt closes the show with a prayer as the Emerald Society plays “Amazing Grace”.

To donate visit wgnvest.com.