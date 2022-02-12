Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/12/22) – The CPD Vest-a-thon

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania father about to stand trial on charges he tortured and starved his 12-year-old son before the boy died has pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, of Annville, pleaded guilty Thursday to charges that included criminal homicide, child endangerment and conspiracy for both counts. His trial had been scheduled to start March 14.