Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/12/22) – The CPD Vest-a-thon

We started off this week’s special show with Perma-Seal’s Roy Spencer and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea to talk about the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s fundraiser for new bulletproof vests for Chicago police officers. Veteran of the Army National Guard Jim Kurth, Sergeant Angela Salgado, and Detective Luis Otero recount the days their bulletproof vests saved their lives while on duty. Officer Derick Adam calls in to explain why vests need to be replaced every five years and why they cost so much. Plus, Eddie O, Dan Hampton and Barstool’s White Sox Dave call in to make their contributions to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. Father Daniel Brandt closes the show with a prayer as the Emerald Society plays “Amazing Grace”. To donate, visit cpdvest.com.
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
