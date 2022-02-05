Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/05/2022) – David Hochberg with IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, realtor Lauren Dayton, Frank Wasilewski with Access Elevator and Jay Thompson with Jay Thompson Installations

ISLESFORD, Maine (AP) — Ashley Bryan, a prolific and prize-winning children’s author and illustrator who told stories of Black life, culture and folklore in such acclaimed works as “Freedom Over Me,” “Beautiful Blackbird” and “Beat the Story-Drum, Pum-Pum,” has died at age 98.

Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing announced that the longtime Maine resident died “peacefully” Friday in Texas, where he had been staying with relatives.