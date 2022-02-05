Home Sweet Home Chicago (02/05/2022) – David Hochberg with IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy, realtor Lauren Dayton, Frank Wasilewski with Access Elevator and Jay Thompson with Jay Thompson Installations

We started off this week’s show by chatting with Frank Wasilewski of Access Elevator about how to find the right lift for your home. Next, IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the show to talk about how small businesses can use Section 179 to write off qualifying business vehicle purchases on their taxes. Then, Jameson Sotheby’s realtor Lauren Dayton shares the current conditions of the housing market. Jay Thompson with Jay Thompson Installations tells listeners why they should hire a professional installer when they want to hang art in their home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
