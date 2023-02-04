We started off this week’s show by chatting with Kari Kohler from The Kohler Group to talk about how to sell distressed properties in this economy. Next, Igor Murokh of Mr. Floor joined the show to talk about how to prevent winter gaps in your floor. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing talks about their roof inspection they offer. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

