Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/30/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Roy Spencer from Perma-Seal, Donna Sattler realtor with RE/MAX at Home and the VP and GM of Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn

David Hochberg on a hot mic (Home Sweet Home Chicago//Ashley Bihun)

This week, Perma-Seal Basement Solutions’ Roy Spencer talks about their 42nd Anniversary sale and he informed us about the new Rim Joint Spray Foam insulation they have. Then, Donna Sattler from R/MAX at Home told us why she told a Home Sweet Home listener who called her to inquire about how to win as a first time home buyer since inventory is low and demand is high. Next, the Vice President and General Manager of Joe Cotton Ford gave us the 411 on the new Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach E and the Hybrid F150. Are you still stuck in the house and want to add some pizzaz to your home? Call Alan Hutchinson with HTmarket.com to get your home theatre media room everything it needs.And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

