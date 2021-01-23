The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, J.C. Restoration, Inc., Builder Supply Outlet, Dykstra Home Services, ComEd, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Rose Pest Solutions, Amy Kite, Perma-Seal, Lindemann Chimney Co., Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Inc., Mr. Floor, Lindholm Roofing, Donna Sattler, Fidelity National Title, Executive Green Carpet Cleaning, Rae Kaplan, Jill Van Riet, Next Door and Window, Peerless Fence Company, Joe Cotton Ford, Miracle Method, RJ Graham Plumbing, JC Licht, Opem Tax Advocates and FixMyGarage.com.


Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/23/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Tom Jahnke with Builders Supply Outlet, Rae Kaplan with Kaplan Law Services, and Rich Dykstra Sr. with Dykstra Home Services

Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, Rich Dykstra Sr., Jeremy Hogel, Mike Nelson, and Tom Jahnke (Not Pictured: Rae Kaplan)

This week, Rich Dykstra Sr. talks about the importance of getting your ducts cleaned and inspected frequently in order to improve comfort, save money on utility bills and to ensure longevity for your heating and cooling systems. Then, our student loan attorney Rae Kaplan tells use about Kelsey from Chicago who called her because she had questions about planning for college tuition for both parents and students and to asked about changes to laws regarding student loans. Next, Tom Jahnke from Builder Supply Outlet informed listeners about their new faucet line that will be coming out on January 31st of this year that will have both black and brushed gold finishes and what other things to be on the look out in their store. To warp up the show, MEGAPros Jeremy tells us about Taylor who was confused about why their price was double the “Other Guy” but once he received a written quote from the “Other Guy”, he noticed they were doing 5x the work so they were worth the price. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

