Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/16/22) – David Hochberg with Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Josh Hermann with BMO Harris Bank, and Mr. Floor, Igor Murokh

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ralph Emery, who became known as the dean of country music broadcasters over more than a half-century in both radio and television, died Saturday, his family said. He was 88.

Emery passed away peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by family, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, his son, Michael, told The Associated Press. He had been hospitalized for a week.