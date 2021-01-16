Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/16/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Cory Ambrose with JC Restoration, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Mike Munson from Direct Fitness Solutions

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.

New year; Same Hoch! To kick off Home Sweet Home Chicago in 2021, we have Realtor Amy Kite who stresses how important it is to not wait till the last minute to sell your home. It's all about timing and Amy can help you figure out what the best timing would be for you! Then, we have Perma-Seal's Roy Spencer here to explain how now is the time to get your basement 100% waterproofed and to get any foundation repairs completed just in time for Spring showers. Even though you may not see a problem...there might be one so be proactive and call Perma-Seal. Next, the Taxman, Steven A. Leahy is here to tell us about how January is heavy divorce time and tilled with heavy bankruptcy filings so make sure you call Steven to straighten everything out in order to make it a smooth transition to 2021. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!