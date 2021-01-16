Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/16/21) – David Hochberg with MEGAPros Jeremy, Cory Ambrose with JC Restoration, Real Estate Attorney Dave Schlueter, and Mike Munson from Direct Fitness Solutions

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, JC. Restoration’s Cory Ambrose warns listeners about the freezing temperatures that are upon us and how they can help you prepare your homes for the weather. Then, Dave Schlueter explains why the amount you’d get on a closing for tax credit compared to the amount you need the following year to pay the taxes come out differently. Next, Direct Fitness Solution’s Mike Munson explains who they are, what they do and why their the people to call when you want to install a home gym. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Special shootout too the Buffalo Grove Police Department, Pete Panayiotou from The Continental Restaurant and Bake For Me!