We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company about why there have been so many first time home buyers lately. Next, Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer joined the show to highlight their 45th anniversary sale. Then, 1-800-GOT-JUNK’s Director of Training and Development Gerardo Munoz Solis shares how they can help you get rid of unwanted clutter. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/13/24) – David Hochberg with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company, Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Joel Spencer, and Gerardo Munoz Solis of 1-800-GOT-JUNK.
Posted:
Updated:
The program “Home Sweet Home Chicago” that airs on WGN(AM) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is sponsored by David Hochberg, MegaPros, Access Elevator, BluSky, BMO, Builder Supply Outlet, Center Guard Plumbing, ComEd, Genesis Plus HOCL, Kari Kohler, Law Offices of David R. Schlueter, Lindemann Chimney Co., Lindholm Roofing, Miracle Method, Mr. Floor Companies, Next Door & Window, Perma-Seal, Rae Kaplan, Robert R. Andreas & Sons, Rose Pest Solutions, Sarah Leonard Team, STG Law, and Steven A. Leahy / Opem Tax Advocates.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Home Sweet Home Chicago
with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm
- Click for more on David Hochberg and to meet our sponsors.
- Click to visit the Team Hochberg website to leave a question for David or any of the Home Sweet Home Chicago experts.
– See Videos of the Show's Experts Guests.
– Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions Directory.