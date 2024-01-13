We started off this week’s show by chatting with Sarah Leonard of Legacy Properties, A Sarah Leonard Company about why there have been so many first time home buyers lately. Next, Perma-Seal Basement Systems’ Chief Operating Officer Joel Spencer joined the show to highlight their 45th anniversary sale. Then, 1-800-GOT-JUNK’s Director of Training and Development Gerardo Munoz Solis shares how they can help you get rid of unwanted clutter. And, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

