Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/09/21) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Jeremy, David Haas from Miracle Method & Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning

(Ashley Bihun/WGN Radio) Pictured L-R: David Hochberg, David Haas, Dave Rampage and Jeremy Hogel

This week, we have Miracle Method’s David Haas giving us the 411 on tub lining replacements. David also reminds listeners that they are the people to call for all of their cabinets painting needs. Then, Dave Rampage from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning let’s listeners know about their latest deal which is $114 for 3 rooms in your home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!

Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg
Saturdays 10am-1pm

David Hochberg is Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of the show.

