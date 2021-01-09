Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/09/21) – David Hochberg with Mega Pros Jeremy, David Haas from Miracle Method & Dave Rampage with Executive Green Carpet Cleaning

Click here to visit the guests featured on Home Sweet Home Chicago.
This week, we have Miracle Method’s David Haas giving us the 411 on tub lining replacements. David also reminds listeners that they are the people to call for all of their cabinets painting needs. Then, Dave Rampage from Executive Green Carpet Cleaning let’s listeners know about their latest deal which is $114 for 3 rooms in your home. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!