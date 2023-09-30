Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/30/23: Founder of Genesis + HOCL Daryl Bernard joins the program to discuss HOCL technology, and why it is the safest and most effective way to purify the air and surfaces within your home. To learn more about Genesis + HOCL, you can visit www.wgncleanair.com.

