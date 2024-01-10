Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/06/24: Student loan attorney Rae Kaplan, A.K.A. The Student Loan Assassin, joins the program to talk about the extension of the onetime IDR account adjustment, which has resulted in millions of people having their loans forgiven. The deadline to act is now April 30th, 2024. Rae also talks about planning for college tuition, 529 accounts, and scholarships to reduce the amount of loans needed to cover tuition. Learn more about Kaplan Law Firm by going to financialrelief.com or calling Rae at 1-312-294-8989.

