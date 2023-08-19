Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/19/23: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to give helpful tips on extending the life of stairlift batteries. Additionally, Frank tells a story about how he was able to add bath aids to a listener’s tub for less than $2,000, when other companies quoted the cost to be over $20,000. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you, go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

