Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/06/24: WGN Radio Hall of Fame sports anchor and reporter David Kaplan joins David Hochberg on the show to share the incredible story of his daughter-in-law’s late brother Josh and his battle with a brain tumor since the age of 16. Because Josh was diagnosed at such a young age he was never able to purchase life insurance and on his 32nd birthday he lost his battle leaving behind a beautiful wife and 2 and a half year old daughter. To make a contribution to help the family please go to gofundme.com/f/josh-prochotsky.

