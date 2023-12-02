Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/02/23: ComEd Senior Manager of Customer Assistance and Advocacy, Linda Rhodes, joins the program to discuss their Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), who is eligible, and how you can apply. Additionally, she highlights ComEd’s Smart Assistance Manager (SAM). To learn more about ComEd, and what they can do for you, call 1-800-334-7661 or visit comed.com.

