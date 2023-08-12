Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/12/23: Executive Green Carpet Cleaning’s Office Manager Kelly Mickley joins the program to discuss how much you should expect a carpet cleaning to cost and the marketability of a clean home. Additionally, General Manager Dave Rampage hops on to talk about their new rug washing equipment. To learn more about Executive Green Carpet Cleaning and the services they provide go to executivegreencarpetcleaning.com or call them at 1-630-990-8600.

