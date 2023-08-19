Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/19/23: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the program to discuss what steps you can take to pay off creditors. Additionally, he highlights a new policy which prevents the IRS from making unannounced visits to taxpayers’ homes. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.

