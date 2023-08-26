Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/26/23: President and Owner of Next Door & Window Justin Bartley joins the program to discuss how the heat might be negatively effecting your windows, and when it is time for a replacement. In addition, he discusses how the right windows can make a big difference when it comes to retaining heat and air conditioning. To learn more about what Next Door & Window can do for your home, go to nextdoorandwindow.com or call (630) 323-6398.

