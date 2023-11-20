Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 11/18/23: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk all things bathroom safety. Listen in while Frank shares about the power of the grab bar and some falling prevention tips. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.

