To kickoff the season, WGN Radio hosts and staffers each shared their favorite holiday movies. As a follow up, morning host Bob Sirott suggested that we share a similar list with our favorite holiday TV episodes…so we obliged him.

Then, as we gathered Top 5 lists from around the station, host David Plier made an excellent point that we should distinguish these suggestions as either series holiday episodes or TV specials. You’ll see a little bit of both included in our lists, but of course we had to include both that were provided by Mr. Plier. Who are we to deny the appreciation for a Rankin/Bass production?

Bob Sirott

The Honeymooners Christmas Special

The Happy Days Christmas episode

An episode of Night Gallery called: The Messiah on Mott Street

The Twilight Zone Christmas episode

The Dragnet Christmas episode

John Williams

1 – West Wing, “In Excelsis Deo”

2 – All in the Family, The Draft Dodger

3 – A Charlie Brown Christmas

4 – The Grinch Who Stole Christmas (Animated)

5 – The Homecoming: A Christmas Story – The 1971 Waltons made for TV movie

David Plier

(As mentioned prior, Mr. Plier gave us lists for both TV episodes and TV specials)

Top 5 Holiday TV Episodes (regular TV series)

1 – Happy Days: Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas

2- The Honeymooners: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

3 – The Dick Van Dyke Show: The Alan Brady Show Presents

4 – Seinfeld: The Strike (Festivus episode)

5 – Curb Your Enthusiasm: Mary, Joseph and Larry

Top 5 Holiday Specials (seasonal – holiday)

1 – A Charlie Brown Christmas

2 – Hardrock, Coco & Joe

3 – Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4 – The Year without a Santa Claus (Heat Miser, Mr. Snow)

5 – Any Andy Williams, Bing Crosby, Perry Como or Johnny Mathis Christmas Specials

Andy Masur

1 – Friends, “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”

2 – Seinfeld, “The Strike” (Festivus Episode)

3 – How I Met Your Mother, “How Lily Stole Christmas”

4 – Ted Lasso, “Carol of the Bells”

5 – South Park, “Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo”

Brian Althimer

1 – Married…with Children- It’s a Bundyful Life (Al gets electrocuted, plugging in a Christmas tree and sees what life would’ve been without him)

2 – The Simpsons- Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire

3 – Batman: The Animated Series- Christmas with The Joker (On Christmas Eve The Joker kidnaps Commissioner Gordon, and takes over Gotham City’s local TV station. Batman & Robin must fight through a barrage of traps to save him.)

4 – The Fresh Prince of Bel Air- Deck the Halls (Evander Holyfield guest starred in that funny episode lmao)

5 – The X-Files- How the Ghosts Stole Christmas (Mulder & Scully investigate a haunted house of a couple who went through with a suicide pact…that’s all I’m saying about that lol)

Ryan Burrow

Top 5 Holiday Specials (seasonal – holiday)

1 – A Garfield Christmas Special

2 – A Charlie Brown Christmas

3 – Muppet’s Family Christmas (Watch out for the icy patch!)

4 – A Claymation Christmas Celebration (California Raisins)

5 – Dr. Seuss: How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Michael Piff

1 – The Ted Lasso Christmas Episode

2 – The Muppets Family Christmas (if anything, watch for Swedish Chef trying to cook Big Bird)

3 – The Simpsons’ very first episode (and intro to their dog, Santa’s Little Helper)

4 – The Bear “Fishes” Episode

5 – Abbott Elementary’s “Holiday Hookah” Episode

Pete Zimmerman

1 – The Office “Christmas Party” & “Benihana Christmas”

2 – West Wing “In Excelsis Deo” (“Noël” is good, too!)

3 – My So-Called Life “My So-Called Angels”

4 – Schitt’s Creek “Merry Christmas, Johnny Rose”

5 – 30 Rock: “Ludachristmas” & “Christmas Special”

And the reason we saved Pete’s picks for the end, is because he provided plenty more recommendations…

6 – How I Met Your Mother “How Lily Stole Christmas”

7 – Arrested Development “Afternoon Delight”

8 – The O.C. “The Best Chrismukkuh Ever”

9 – Friends “The One with the Holiday Armadillo”

10 – Abbott Elementary: “Holiday Hookah”

11 – Cheers “Christmas Cheers”

12 – Frasier “Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz”

13 – Parks and Recreation “Citizen Knope”

14 – The Simpsons “Simpsons Roasting On an Open Fire”

15 – New Girl “The 23rd”

16 – Scrubs “My Own Personal Jesus”

17 – Seinfeld “The Strike”

18 – Curb Your Enthusiasm “Mary, Joseph, and Larry”

19 – All in the Family “The Draft Dodger”

20 – Community “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”

21 – Mary Tyler Moore “Christmas and the Hard Luck Kid II”

22 – The Sopranos “To Save us All from Satan’s Power”

23 – Gilmore Girls “The Bracebridge Dinner”

24 – Ted Lasso “Carol of the Bells”

25 – Mad Men “Christmas Waltz” & “Christmas Comes But Once a Year” (Collectively one great episode)