Nothing says Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays quite like high power RGBLED lights dancing to music. Billy Quesse, along with his wife Gracelyn, have been bringing these dancing lights to Spring Valley for a decade now. Watch Billy walk us through how all the magic comes to life in the video below:

The show runs nightly from 5 to 10pm at 3 Hidden Grove Ln in Spring Valley. You can hear the music by tuning your car’s radio to 94.7FM.

Address: 3 Hidden Grove Ln, Spring Valley, IL, United States, Illinois

Link to their Facebook page to watch: https://www.facebook.com/quesselights

Link to the YouTube Page to watch the show as well: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I51bnGySSCM

Google Maps link to find more amazing Christmas lights displays and shows in the greater Chicagoland area: https://www.google.com/maps/d/edit?mid=1d15Q75eZZ5VZmZ8e3bKxHr1gr8P3zHlN&usp=drive_link