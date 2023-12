After the epic Holiday Surprise that John Williams arrived to earlier in the week, unwrapping it all just seemed like too much work. So King John had to get used to his surroundings.

At first, John was pretty unsure about his newly decorated office.

Working in what feels like a Hallmark movie just wasn’t what he had in mind this week.

John’s doing his best to get used to his surrounding-wait a minute!

Which pattern do you like better: John’s desk or his pants?

We think he’s warming up to it…

Oh boy.

It’s raining peppermint!

John Williams has become one with his office.

The spirit of Christmas compels him!

Call him Mr. Christmas!

Photos by Michael Piff / WGN Radio

