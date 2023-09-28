The Stanford Graduate School of Business reports that the Chicago area “has a higher concentration of Latino-owned businesses than the United States at large.” During Hispanic Heritage Month, WGN is featuring inspirational entrepreneurs, including Anthony Solis, who owns Prime Tacos with his brother, Eric Cardenas. WGN’s Margaret Larkin talked with Anthony about how his family has affected his life.
‘Hard times don’t last forever’ – Prime Tacos owner on how family has affected his life
by: Margaret Larkin, Dave Marzullo
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now