The Gail Borden Public Library in northwest suburban Elgin is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on October 7th in collaboration with the Elgin Police Department, but activities and services are offered all year. Increased funding has led to an expansion of its services to the community. Madeleine Villalobos, Director of Hispanic Services, explains:

Ana Morales – Spanish Storytime at Gail Borden Library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)

Computer Class at Gail Borden library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)

Hispanic Heritage Month Folkloric Dancing at Gail Borden Library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)

Hispanic Heritage Month U-46 Elgin School District Mariachi Students at Gail Borden Library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)

KidSpace Early Learning Center (mom and baby) at Gail Borden Library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)

Mykel Alebrije at Gail Borden Library in Elgin (Photo courtesy Gail Borden Public Library District)