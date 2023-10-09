Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is slated to hold a news conference Monday morning.

McCarthy earlier in the day did not rule out serving as Speaker again amid pressure to fill the vacancy following the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend. The House has faced questions on what actions it can take without a permanent Speaker elected.

“Look, the conference has to make that decision. I’m still a member. I’m going to continue to fight and act,” McCarthy told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt when asked if he’d serve again if Republicans can’t decide on a replacement.

The House GOP is set to have a candidate forum Tuesday and internal conference election Wednesday to decide on a Speaker after McCarthy was ousted last week when eight Republicans joined Democrats to vote to remove him as Speaker.

McCarthy’s news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.