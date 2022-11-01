The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to face questioning before a grand jury investigating 2020 election interference in Georgia, while emphasizing that the inquiry must abide by constitutional safeguards for lawmakers.

The court’s move was a legal setback for Graham, one of several high-profile Trump allies whom Atlanta-area prosecutors have pursued as part of a probe into the potentially criminal effort to disrupt the 2020 election in Georgia in favor of former President Trump.

The development came in an unsigned, two-paragraph order. Justice Clarence Thomas, who briefly paused the case last week in his capacity as the justice responsible for handling the emergency application, referred the matter to the full court. There were no noted dissents from Tuesday’s order.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) obtained a subpoena for Graham’s testimony in July, before her efforts quickly became ensnared in legal wrangling.

Willis has indicated her interest in two phone calls Graham made in the weeks after the 2020 election to Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) and members of his staff, as well as any possibly related coordination that may have occurred between Graham and the Trump campaign.

Raffensperger has said Graham suggested that Georgia could invalidate large numbers of mail-in ballots from certain areas. Graham has denied the assertion.

Trump, for his part, in a taped phone call with Raffensperger pressed the top Georgia election official to “find” the roughly 11,000 votes required to overturn Biden’s victory and declare Trump the winner. Raffensperger resisted Trump’s efforts and has rebutted his false claims of election fraud.

Updated: 2:54 p.m.