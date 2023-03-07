Oklahomans on Tuesday voted to reject legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

State question 820 was projected to be shot down, according to The Associated Press — with nearly three-quarters of ballots counted, more than 63 percent had voted against it in the special election.

The proposal would have made Oklahoma the 22nd state to legalize recreational cannabis use for adults, greenlighting Oklahomans age 21 and over to purchase and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, eight grams or less of marijuana concentrates and marijuna-infused products, plus up to 12 marijuana plants.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt opposed the state question, along with other state legislators in his party. Meanwhile, the state’s American Civil Liberties Union and criminal justice reform advocates pushed for a ‘yes’ vote.

The state voted to legalize medical marijuana back in 2018, becoming the 30th state to do so.

The Associated Press contributed.