Dr. Mark Ricciardi is the director of interventional cardiology and structural heart disease at Northshore University HealthSystem. Dr. Ricciardi speaks with Anna Davlantes about the most common interventional procedures that he does, the difference between interventional cardiology and open-heart surgery, how he is using telehealth services to care for patients during the COVID-19 outbreak, and much more.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction