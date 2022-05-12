Dr. Kristi Tough DeSapri, Director of the program Women`s Bone Health at Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Menopause, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News for Women’s Health Takeover Day sponsored by Northwestern Medicine. Dr. DeSapri specializes in women’s bone health, osteopenia and the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, and she shares about the importance screening, prevention, and treatment of osteoporosis.

