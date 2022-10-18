Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to discuss the husband-and-wife team who co-founded BioNTech and their prediction that a cancer vaccine could be available within the next decade. Also, Dr. Adams talks about the importance of getting your COVID booster shot this fall.

