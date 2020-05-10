Listen Now
Will sports fans be able to attend games in 2020?

PHOTO: South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors employees display cheer banners from fans at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium in Jeonju, South Korea, Thursday, May 7, 2020. South Korea’s soccer league will kick off the season Friday, three days after the first pitch was thrown in baseball, in yet another sign that life in the country is starting to return to normal after strenuous efforts to contain the coronavirus.The sign reads: “Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors players cheers up.” (Kim Orel/Newsis via AP)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman and Andy Masur talk to Doctor Jeffrey Kopin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital. When can Chicago sports fans see their teams on the field? Or when can they attend games? Dr Kopin explains.

