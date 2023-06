Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about a new Alzheimer’s drug backed by the FDA and how AI could play a role in detecting early Alzheimer’s symptoms. He also discusses different ways to keep your brain active and why health experts are steering their patients away from artificial sweeteners.

