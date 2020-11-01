Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most: Why restaurants could be safer than some essential businesses

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 18, 2020 file photo, customers dine inside at the Hot Spot Diner in Wiscasset, Maine. Governor Janet Mills is now allowing restaurants in 12 of the state’s 16 counties to have dine-in customers. As of this week, 32 states have allowed dining rooms to open at least partially. And restaurant executives say customers are curious and eager to eat out.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Doctor Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins the show to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and answer your questions. Dr. Most talks about the difference between restaurants and essential services. He says restaurants could be safer than stores and breaks down the specifics. Plus, Dr. Most answers questions about family gatherings at Thanksgiving.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular