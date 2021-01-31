Why pharmaceutical companies don’t all use the same “recipe” for their vaccines

Doctor Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy talks to the 72% efficacy rate of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the higher efficacy rates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He says it’s smarter to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rather than waiting longer for the ones with higher efficacy rates. Dr. Murphy also talks about why pharmaceutical companies don’t all produce the same vaccine.
