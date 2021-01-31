Why pharmaceutical companies don’t all use the same “recipe” for their vaccines

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Doctor Robert Murphy is the Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Murphy talks to the 72% efficacy rate of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compared to the higher efficacy rates of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He says it’s smarter to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rather than waiting longer for the ones with higher efficacy rates. Dr. Murphy also talks about why pharmaceutical companies don’t all produce the same vaccine.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular